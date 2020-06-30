REGINA -- Saskatchewan indoor pools, rinks, sports, performing arts facilities, casinos and bingo halls are allowed to resume service next week, as part of Phase Four of the province's Reopen plan.

“With these reopenings, virtually every kind of business, facility, service and activity in this province are now reopened,” said Premier Scott Moe.

Beginning on Monday, indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities and the performing arts, will be allowed to reopen.

Casinos and bingo halls will be allowed to reopen starting on Thursday, July 9.

Racetracks and rodeo-related activities are targeted to resume on July 16.

RESTAURANTS AND LICENSED ESTABLISHMENTS

The seating capacity of restaurants will also increase to a level that allows staff and customers to maintain two metres of physical distance, on July 6. Seating capacity is currently limited to 50 per cent.

VLTs, pool tables, dart boards, arcade games and other recreation areas will also reopen on July 6.

Live entertainment is targeted to return on July 16. The province is currently developing guidelines for that.

