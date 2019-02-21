

CTV Regina





Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park will be the home of a new inflatable waterpark this summer.

Wild Waves Waterpark says it will be open for the 2019 summer season.

The setup is the first of its kind in Saskatchewan.

There’s room for 85 people — ages five and up. The park will be open seven days a week starting June 28.

Rowan’s Ravine is about 85 kilometres northwest of Regina.