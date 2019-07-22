

CTV Regina





An inquest into the death of Waylon Starr, who died in his cell at the Regina correctional Centre in 2017, began on Monday morning.

Starr was found unresponsive in his cell on August 24, 2017. CPR was performed by medical personnel but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr. Edward Alport, who conducted the autopsy on Starr, spoke in court on Monday morning. He said it was a straight forward case as Starr had markings consistent with a hanging, and did not have any other forms of significant trauma.

There were also no illicit drugs or alcohol found in his system.

Alport’s report finds that Starr died in relation to asphyxiation.

A six person jury was selected on Monday morning, and is made up of two men and four women.

Coroner Brent Gough is presiding at the inquest that began on Monday at the Regina Court of Queen’s Bench.

It is expected to last three or four days.

The Coroner has to hold an inquest into the death of any person that dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, unless the office is convinced the death is due to unpreventable natural causes, according to the Coroners Act.