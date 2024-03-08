International Women's Day marked with all-women flyby at 15 Wing Moose Jaw
During her nearly 23-year career with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), Major Amanda Maki had never had the chance to be part of a flyby with an all-female flight team, until Friday.
The all-women flyover was organized as part of events marking International Women’s Day at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.
“That's because we have enough women with the qualifications to put it in the air, and that felt amazing,” Maki told CTV News on March 8, International Women’s Day.
As of May 2023, women made up more than 20 per cent of the RCAF’s ranks according to Canadian National Defence.
In the larger military, including regular force and primary reserve members, women accounted for approximately 16.5 per cent.
The commander of 15 Wing said he’s seen overall diversity increase during his time in the armed forces.
“During my career span, we've seen an increase, we've seen an increase in diversity, and that's a wonderful thing," said Col. Daniel Coutts. "I think it's important from a values perspective, for us to represent Canadian values."
“If you bring in the diversity of purpose, you're going to get better ideas and you're going to get a stronger whole," said 15 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Rachel Fox.
While this particular flight was for International Women's Day, Maki hopes an all-female team becomes a more common sight.
“I hope that what we show them is not to be afraid to chase a dream, you can do whatever you put your mind to, it is possible," Maki said.
On social media this week, the RCAF has been highlighting the various roles women have held throughout the air force’s 100 year history for Women of Aviation Week, including current members like Maki.
