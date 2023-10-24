Investigation into stolen skid steer leads to significant drug bust in Moose Jaw

A Moose Jaw man and Calgary woman are in custody and more than $175,000 in narcotics have been seized following an investigation that began with the theft of a skid steer loader.

On Oct. 23, Moose Jaw police received a report of a stolen skid steer at around 2 that afternoon.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) and Moose Jaw’s canine unit tracked the stolen skid steer to a garage on the 1200 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.

According to a news release, after officers gained access to the garage – they found the stolen loader along with two suspects, who were arrested without incident.

Within the garage, 439 grams of fentanyl, 51.9 grams of cocaine, an imitation firearm, drug trafficking paraphernalia and $4, 640 of Canadian currency was discovered and seized by police.

“Fentanyl is very potent and dangerous and is commonly broken up into ‘points’ for use, which is 0.1 grams,” Moose Jaw police outlined in its release.

“When broken up into individual doses, the total street value of the fentanyl seized is in excess of $175,000.”

Additionally, one kilogram of an unknown substance was found. Police are currently working to determine what it is.

A 39-year-old Calgary woman faces 13 counts including trafficking and release order related charges.

A 38-year-old Moose Jaw man also faces nine charges in connection to the bust – including trafficking weapon and stolen property charges.

Both of the accused were taken into police custody and will make their first court appearance on Oct. 25.