Investigators deployed to 'aircraft accident' in southwest Sask.

An aircraft accident occurred early Friday morning near Birsay, Saskatchewan, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

In an emailed alert Friday morning, the TSB said a team of investigators has been deployed to the area “following an aircraft accident that occurred earlier today.”

The TSB said investigators will assess the situation and gathering information.

No further details were provided in the alert, but CTV News has contacted TSB for more information.

Birsay is about 236 kilometres northwest of Regina.

-This is a developing story. More details to come.