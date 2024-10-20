'It doesn't work that way': Driver ticketed after failing to pull over, parking in driveway, walking away

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is highlighting an incident which saw a driver fail to pull over for police and subsequently park his vehicle and walk away.

In a post to X shared Sunday morning, CTSS reported the incident. According to the service, an officer spotted an unregistered vehicle being driven.

When the officer attempted to pull the truck over, the driver instead pulled into a “random driveway” and began walking away from the vehicle.

“Maybe he thought he wouldn't get a ticket because he parked in a driveway and walking away wouldn't put him behind the wheel,” the CTSS post read.

“Sorry, sir, it doesn't work that way.”

CTSS went on to outline that the driver was caught on video driving an unregistered vehicle and that drivers cannot avoid tickets if they park on private property.

“The vehicle was in motion on the road, and every driver has to provide their info under the TSA[Traffic Safety Act],” the post read.

The penalty for driving an unregistered vehicle in Saskatchewan is a $580 fine along with one demerit point.

Repeat offences will result in a seven-day long vehicle seizure, according to SGI.