'It puts us on the map': Assiniboia draws in visitors to new $18M hockey arena

The Southland Coop Centre cost $18 million to build. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) The Southland Coop Centre cost $18 million to build. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener