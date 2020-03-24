REGINA -- With schools closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, Regina restaurants and community organizations are finding ways to provide nutritious meals for students in need right now.

Kam Bahia, the founder of “I am HER” and a Regina teacher for the past 13 years, has teamed up with her brother's restaurant, The Lobby Kitchen and Bar, to deliver warm mid-day meals door-to-door to dozens of families.

"A lot of our community schools offer nutrition programs for our students and once the schools closed down those kids also lost on those lunch programs," said Bahia.

The meals do not disappoint with the menu so far featuring chicken Caesar wraps to Korean beef and rice.

The Regina Food Bank has also been busy coordinating with several Regina schools and school divisions to find ways to help children and families struggling with the school closures.

"Quite frankly the clock is ticking for us to make sure people are getting food and that's why we want to get stuff out at the end of this week or early next week and start coordinating that really quick," said John Bailey, CEO of the Regina Food Bank.

Bailey said the food bank is also collaborating with the City of Regina and community organizations to find out what the day-to-day needs will be during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We're getting really close to figuring out what that looks like and in some cases pretty close to rolling out some things in the community here," said Bailey.

The food bank is looking for monetary donations at this time, while Bahia's and her team at The Lobby Kitchen and Bar are asking for food donations or money to purchase groceries to feed a growing list of children.

Those looking to learn more about donating or to get on the list to receive a meal can reach out to Bahia on Instagram @her_unfiltered or @thelobbykb.