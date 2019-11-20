REGINA -- Gail Greenberg went to Africa in 2016 along with the organization Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers. The organization supports grandmothers in Africa who are raising their grandchildren who have been orphaned by the aids pandemic.

"We are blessed to be born and raised in Canada,” Greenberg said. “It’s a luck of the draw when some people are born in nations with less than what we have."

Louise Greenberg met Gail Greenberg 25 years ago and felt her friend's contributions needed to be recognized. Louise also hopes Greenberg's story will inspire others to give a lending hand. Louise nominated Greenberg for CTV Regina’s Hometown Hero for November.

"For me Gail exemplifies what Saskatchewan is all about and what we're all trying to be. Just to be better people," Louise said.

Over the years, Greenberg has helped out with a number of organizations and institutions like schools synagogues and more. Now retired, she uses her time to volunteer at the Regina Humane Society by doing laundry. She's also become instrumental in launching Soup Sisters and Broth Brothers Regina, a non-profit initiative that cooks for those in need. Specifically, the group make homemade soup that helps the Regina Transition House along with 30 other groups across the country.

"When you feel like you don't have the time, find one thing to do,” Greenberg said. “I call it a one shot deal. If you don't like to canvass, going door to door, find some fundraiser, some event that needs three hours of your time and give three hours of your time once a year."

When asked why Greenberg gives so much of her time for others, she said "Bottom line is it’s enjoyable."