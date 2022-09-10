'It's our honour': Regina residents remember Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has resulted in public mourning across Canada. At the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, a book of condolences to the Royal Family was made available for the public to sign.

Rhonda and Neil Pierobon came to the legislative building to sign the book in memory of the longest serving British monarch.

“We are very honoured and humbled to be here at a very special time,” said Rhonda Pierobon. “I think the people of Regina have gone through so much in the past week and just to be here today and to remember the Queen.”

“It’s our honour,” said Neil, who also signed the book. “It’s our honour to be here.”

This book is situated in the Legislative Building’s Cumberland Gallery alongside photos of past royal visits.

The display was to have been a recognition of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Now, black ribbons have been attached.

“Just such a wonderful woman. I remember seeing her in I think it was 1978 when I was 15 I guess but yeah, really nice to see,” said onlooker Lou Schwindt, who also signed the book of condolences.

Outside the legislative building, people continue to lay flowers at the statue of the Queen, some with heartfelt notes attached.

Following Sunday services at Regina’s Knox Metropolitan United Church, a church bell will toll in memory of the Queen.

“When Darke donated the chimes in the 1920s he established a tradition,” Wayne Tunison, one of the church’s bell ringers, explained.

“If a monarch should die while wearing the crown that we would toll the bell once for every day that they wore the crown.”

The bell will toll 25,301 times.

This weekend, Commonwealth Nations will hold ascension ceremonies to officially recognize a new monarch. In Saskatchewan, it will be at Government House with the lieutenant governor and premier in attendance.

Traditionally, 12 days of mourning follow the passing of a monarch. However, King Charles has asked that an additional week be added, a request that Saskatchewan is expected to respect.