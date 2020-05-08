REGINA -- The 75th anniversary of VE day gave Canadians a chance to remember and pay their respect to those that served in World War II.

Jeanne Tweten can still recall the joy she felt on May 8, 1945, when the war Europe officially ended.

“I remember that day,” Tweten said. “I had come out of the air force by that time, my husband had just been on leave, he had gone back to Holland. I went with him up to London on May 7 and I saw him at night. As I came down the elevator the operator said, 'it’s over, it’s over.'"

Tweten served in the Royal Canadian Airforce during the war as part of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force as a radio operator.

During the war she married her husband, a solider, in 1942 during a leave. The couple also had their son in 1944. Tweten said she still remembers the party a neighbour had on this day 75 years ago.

“One of the ladies down the street came and got a bit of sugar or a bit of flour from all the houses and she put on a wonderful tea party for the children. They had all sorts of goodies they never had before, cakes and things like that.”

The allied countries celebrated 75 years ago after Germany surrendered.

“When it ended, there was joy, celebration and they couldn’t get home fast enough,” President of the Regina Legion, Ron Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock was among four bagpipers who played together on Friday afternoon outside The Royal Canadian Legion in Regina. They were apart of a larger network of pipers around the world all playing at 3 p.m. local time in tribute to all the pipers who played in World War II.

“They would play the pipes to encourage people to move and the sound of the pipes scared people,” Hitchcock said. “I can’t image having that much focus on playing your instrument when people are shooting at you, it’s just unfathomable.”

Local pipers are playing “Battles Over” as a tribute to all the pipers who played in #WWII. This is a part of the commemoration for VE Day, which was 75 years ago. VE Day was the end of the war in Europe. #yqr #sask pic.twitter.com/YgvQcNExEV — Cally Stephanow (@CTVCally) May 8, 2020

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor, Russ Mirasty and his wife Donna all laid wreaths at the Saskatchewan War Memorial to commemorate the day.

“On May 8, 1945, the Allies accepted Germany’s surrender and after six long years of fighting, the Second World War came to an end in Europe,” Mirasty said.

“As the years pass, it becomes increasingly important that we remember the Canadians who served. We owe them our deep gratitude. Please take a moment today to remember them, and to honour their legacy of peace.”