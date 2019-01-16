Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie is asking the city for suggestions on how to make its moose the tallest in the world again.

Mac the Moose was overtaken by a moose in Oslo, Norway in 2015. That moose stands at 10.1 metres tall — 30 centimetres taller than Mac. Therefore, Mac needs to be 31 centimetres taller to take the lead again.

“It’s personal for me,” Tolmie said in a video posted to the city’s Twitter. Mac was named after his wife’s great uncle Les McKenzie, Tolmie explained, so “he’s practically family” to Tolmie.

The city is asking people to submit their ideas for adding 31 centimetres to Mac — with suggestions including a hat, a new rack or something else.

Suggestions can be sent to director@tourismmoosejaw.com.