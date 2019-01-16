‘It’s personal for me’: Moose Jaw looking for suggestions to make Mac the Moose tallest in world again
For 30 years, Mac the moose has towered over Moose Jaw, but he's no longer the world's tallest moose.
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:21AM CST
Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie is asking the city for suggestions on how to make its moose the tallest in the world again.
Mac the Moose was overtaken by a moose in Oslo, Norway in 2015. That moose stands at 10.1 metres tall — 30 centimetres taller than Mac. Therefore, Mac needs to be 31 centimetres taller to take the lead again.
“It’s personal for me,” Tolmie said in a video posted to the city’s Twitter. Mac was named after his wife’s great uncle Les McKenzie, Tolmie explained, so “he’s practically family” to Tolmie.
What can we do in #CityMJ to make #MacTheMoose the world's biggest moose again? @justinandgreg @TourismNorway @tourismMooseJaw @Saskatchewan @ExploreCanada @VisitOSLO https://t.co/dtDo7xo45I— City of Moose Jaw (@CityofMooseJaw) January 15, 2019
The city is asking people to submit their ideas for adding 31 centimetres to Mac — with suggestions including a hat, a new rack or something else.
Suggestions can be sent to director@tourismmoosejaw.com.