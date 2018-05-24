

The Friendly City has a new pair of moose mascots, possibly replacing Mac on Highway 1.

Two orphaned calves are being cared for at Wild & Carefree Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc.

The organization was started by Melanie Blager in 2009. The veterinarian originally started the centre to take care of songbirds, but now she’s looking after something a little bigger.

“I had my facilities inspected last month, and they said it was big enough for moose,” she told CTV News on Thursday.

The two calves, affectionately known as “Chocolate Mousse” and “Pample Mousse” were rescued from the Estevan and Kenaston areas after their mothers died. Blager said the moose are a unique case and she’s using extra care in their rehabilitation.

“We don’t want them dangerous,” she said. “In our minds, dangerous means they get used to being around people, so we want them to grow up being afraid of us.”

They’ll spend the winter at the rehabilitation centre and will be released back into the wild in the spring.

Rescuing moose calves is rare in Saskatchewan and only a handful happen each year. The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation says it’s best to steer clear of a baby moose.

“Leave the animal alone and if you absolutely need to find out, check back at a later date,” said Darrell Crabbe, executive director of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation.

Orphan moose often don’t do well in captivity, but Blager says the Moose Jaw pair is doing well.

“I was expecting them to be more standoffish, but they seem to be pretty relaxed about this whole thing,” she said.

They are only 20 pounds right now and have a lot of growing up to do. The centre is looking for donations, and branches with leaves on them to feed the pair.

The plan is to release them back into the wild next year.

