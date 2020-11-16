REGINA -- The streets of Indian Head are quieter than usual on a Monday.

Residents are concerned as the number of COVID-19 cases in the town continue to rise.

"It’s hit home," Mayor Steven Cole told CTV News on Monday. "You don’t want to see it in anybody’s home, but it’s in our home right now, so it’s up to us to do what we can here."

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, approximately 50 people have tested positive for the virus in Indian Head and surrounding communities since Nov. 3.

"Contact tracing investigations are ongoing and we expect these numbers to increase in the coming days," the SHA said in a statement.

The Golden Prairie long-term care home is dealing with an outbreak after multiple residents and staff tested positive last week.

The SHA says there are positive cases in all of its health facilities in the town.

Cole is encouraging residents to follow the public health orders.

He said he’s disappointed the community of about 2,000 residents didn’t fall into the province’s mandatory mask order.

The order, which came into effect on Monday, only applied to communities with more than 5,000 people or if they were part of a larger metropolitan area, like Regina or Saskatoon.

"If masks are going to work and they’re going to help slow the spread down, I feel that it should be more general, make it more mandatory for all municipalities," Cole said.

The Indian Head Bakery has also shut down due to an outbreak with four positive cases among its staff.

"We had two drivers test positive for Covid and two employees, a front counter person and a maintenance person," said Bart Horseman, owner of the Indian Head Bakery.

"It’s very concerning, especially when you have no idea how it got here or into town."

Horseman said a number of other restaurants in the town have moved to takeout only due to the rising case numbers.

"People are going to be a lot more cautious for a while," he said.

Cole said town residents are going above and beyond to help stop the spread.

"They’re shutting their own doors down for a couple of weeks just to try and flatten that curve as they call it," he said.

A positive case has also caused the closure of the town hall for two weeks, as well as the local elementary school and high school.

The Prairie Valley School Division announced three cases at the elementary school over the weekend and moved both schools to online learning.