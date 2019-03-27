

CTV Regina





Some say that the Grand Theatre in Indian Head is haunted by ghosts.

"You know we've had a lot of luck,” Bruce Neill, Chair of the Indian Head Theatre and Community Arts Inc. said. “Maybe that luck we've had in different ways is from some of the energy in the building."

Neill goes on to describe an apparition some say they’ve seen in the upper parts of the theatre, but the luck Neill refers to is the community’s ability to keep the theatre’s doors open.

The theatre, originally known as the Indian Head Opera House, was built in 1904 by A.J. Osment. At the time, it was the only opera house in western Canada.

Five years ago a few people in the town organized a board of directors who raised $100,000 to get a mortgage to buy the building. Since then, the board has fundraised and received favours to repair parts of the building. The roof has been fixed, the foundation braced, a new projector was installed, as well as some aesthetics. All of this work totals about half a million dollars and the board said there's still a lot more work to do.

"What's unique is what happens here,” said Kurt MacPherson, board member and stonemason. “It’s the life that goes on and that’s why I’m involved because it’s such an important part to our community. It would be just a shame to have another parking lot."

The theatre is used to show movies on the big screen, host performances and performers as well as show case local art. There are big plans to have an arts space in the upstairs of the building. The board fundraises and holds a “chase the ace” game every Tuesday. That game has helped raise about $300,000 for the theatre.

Once the theatre was built, Osment's son, Walter, became the manager of the theatre and built the original back drops that were used in past performances. Mediums have come into the theatre to see if there is a spiritual presence. One medium said in the basement where the original back drops are kept there was a strong energy. That medium thinks Walter Osment is concerned about his artwork.

"Whenever I’m done here and I walk by here I say, it's okay Walter,” said Neill. “We're not going to throw them out and everything we're trying to do here is to help the building."

The backstage also has signatures, left by past performers who have come to the theatre.

"I think this is one of the oldest ones, The Lilliputian Opera Company,” said Neill. “Season 1914 to 1915."