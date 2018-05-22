Ituna residents told to stop non-essential water use
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 12:42PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 3:58PM CST
Water restrictions are currently in place for the Town of Ituna.
An alert issued through the SaskAlert app said residents are being asked to stop all non-essential water usage.
One of the town’s three water filters is down and reducing water usage will ease the workload on the two remaining filters while repairs are being made.
Town work crews are still not sure what the problem is, but they are currently working on repairing the filter.