Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools

A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.

The injunction will remain in place until the court rules on a legal challenge mounted by the University of Regina Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity (UR Pride).

In August, the province's education minister announced new rules requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first names in a school setting.

The move was widely criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates who believed the new rules could put gender-diverse youth at risk.

In late August, UR Pride announced it would file for the injunction as well as challenge the constitutionality of the policy. Egale Canada and law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP are assisting the organization in its legal fight.

In a statement sent to media, the Saskatchewan government said it's reviewing the decision to grant an interim injunction.

"A policy that has the strong support of a majority of Saskatchewan people, in particular, Saskatchewan parents," the statement said.

The government said it's "concerned about the uncertainty this ruling creates and are considering all options to remove that uncertainty and ensure this policy is implemented."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has previously signalled the policy could be enshrined in legislation and that he may turn to the notwithstanding clause to stave off potential Charter challenges.

