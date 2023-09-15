Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
Child Advocate Lisa Broda announced the review in August, shortly after the announcement of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first names in a school setting.
In a news release announcing the results of her review, Broda said such strict rules around consent "could result in a violation of a young person's rights under provincial, constitutional, and international human rights laws."
While the advocate's office says the recognition that youth over the age of 16 can provide their own consent is positive, Broda found the emphasis on age is not justifiable.
“Many young people under the age of 16 will have the capacity to make this type of decision. Giving them the chance to demonstrate capacity is an important step in accommodating their right to their gender identity,” said Broda.
While the advocate agreed that parental or guardian inclusion in schools is essential to creating an environment that serves the children’s best interest, Broda also recognized the rights of the child.
“It is critical that this be understood from a child rights perspective,” the report says. “Children are human beings with their own rights and legally recognized ability to make certain personal decisions in accordance with their maturity and capacity.”
The report references the mature minor doctrine. In 2009 the Supreme Court of Canada confirmed the doctrine as the standard to apply when youth want to make independent decisions.
The report defines gender identity as existing on a spectrum of masculine, feminine, non-binary, or anything in between, or “who you know yourself to be,” noting that gender diversity is part of the human condition, with people challenging binary understandings of gender throughout history.
Transgender and gender-diverse youth are vulnerable, the report says, and continue to face stigmatization and fear.
“The duress from not having one’s gender identity and expression respected is what leads to individuals experiencing adverse mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and suicidality,” the report says.
The report references the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code, with sections two and 13 guaranteeing that children and youth have the right to education without discrimination, noting that “misgendering” is a form of discrimination.
The report also states that not letting teachers and other school staff to use preferred names and pronouns of students without prior consent from their parent or guardian is also a violation of their rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Broda also expressed concern that the policy could put further pressure on existing school supports.
“In 2022, the Government of Saskatchewan accepted our recommendation to increase the presence of mental health supports in schools, however indicated that work would not begin on the implementation of this recommendation until 2026," Broda said.
"It is unclear to our office how the education system will provide sufficient support in situations where a student is negatively affected by this policy."
Broda's review makes offers a pair of recommendations.
The first asks the Saskatchewan government to amend the policy to "recognize the right of all individuals to non-discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression, to "remove ambiguities" around the policy's scope and to respect "the preferred name and pronouns of students able to demonstrate the capacity to make personal decisions."
The second recommendation asks the Ministry of Education to "develop and implement a concrete plan to increase the professional supports available in schools to facilitate parental inclusion when in the best interests of the child."
The advocate's office says the findings of the review have been shared with the ministry.
Premier Scott Moe has signalled his government plans to enshrine the policy in law and that he's willing to turn to the notwithstanding clause to stave off potential Charter challenges.
The policy is currently subject to a legal challenge by a University of Regina-based pride organization and Egale Canada.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods
The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government website outage caused by cyberattack
The Manitoba government confirmed that there’s evidence to suggest that Thursday’s website outage was the result of a cyberattack.
-
'Decades behind other cities': Winnipeg's Master Transit Plan proceeding slowly
The City of Winnipeg's long-term transit plan promising more frequent and dependable public transit service, rapid transit to all parts of the city, and a complete reorganization of bus routes is not moving forward as quickly as it could be.
-
Homicide unit investigating after man shot at Winnipeg apartment building
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment building in the city.
Calgary
-
Calgarians voice opinions on city's housing strategy as council eyes zoning rule changes
Dozens of Calgarians gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their opinions on the city's housing strategy, with a recommendation around zoning reform remaining the hot topic.
-
'He started something beautiful': Terry Fox remembered by his uncle ahead of 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run
On Sunday, Sept.17, Canadians across the country will be lacing up their runners for the 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
Edmonton
-
Fatal crash leads to road closure in south Edmonton
A fatal crash closed a number of roads in south Edmonton late Friday afternoon.
-
Armed man who robbed 2 convenience stores at large: EPS
Police are looking for the person who they say robbed two convenience stores this week.
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
Toronto
-
Hamilton cracking down on 'nuisance parties' until Oct. 1
A nuisance party bylaw is now temporarily in effect in the City of Hamilton in an effort to prevent university students from throwing unsanctioned parties, or be at risk of getting hit with a whopping fine.
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking meters as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
Osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients during treatments at midtown Toronto centre
An osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients while providing treatment at a midtown Toronto centre.
Ottawa
-
SIU releases details about fatal shooting of OPP officer in Bourget, Ont. last spring
The Special Investigations Unit has released new details about the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Bourget, Ont. last spring, as it clears one of the surviving officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Comedy, culture, car-free: 5 events happening in Vancouver this weekend
Comedy, culture and car-free fun are all on offer in Vancouver this weekend. Here are five events to check out.
-
Alcohol an apparent factor after pedestrian killed by BMW in Langley: RCMP
Mounties believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Langley Thursday evening.
-
Suspect arrested after 3 people allegedly assaulted in Vancouver
Police are recommending charges against a suspect who allegedly attacked multiple people in Vancouver's Fairview and Kitsilano neighbourhoods on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Car crashes through wall of apartment building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A 60-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after her car crashed into an apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Friday afternoon.
-
Claude Cormier, renowned Quebec landscape architect, dies at 63
Claude Cormier, Quebec's most renowned landscape architect whose projects have revitalized public spaces across North America, has died. He was 63.
-
Three Quebecers sickened in France's botulism outbreak: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that the three Canadians who fell ill in a botulism outbreak in France are from Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is going to unstuck some projects': Developers react to GST break on purpose-built rentals
Developers in B.C.'s capital region say the federal government's recent decision to remove the 5-per-cent GST on new, purpose-built rental buildings will help get more projects built.
-
All former youth in care in B.C. now eligible for education tuition waivers: minister
British Columbia has expanded its tuition waiver program to include all former youth in government care enrolling in post-secondary education.
-
B.C.'s state of emergency due to wildfires set to end
A wildfire-related state of emergency in B.C. will be come to an end at midnight, according to provincial officials.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
Northern Ontario
-
Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn
The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Kitchener
-
Jeffrey Sloka continues testifying after more than five weeks on stand
The marathon trial of Jeffrey Sloka continued Friday at the Waterloo Region Courthouse.
-
Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available
As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.
-
Family-friendly event in Guelph aims to bring hope to the streets
Live music, food vendors and actives are on display in Guelph on Friday for the 9th annual Hope in the Streets event.