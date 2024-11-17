REGINA
Regina

    • Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus

    Hundreds gathered to watch Regina's annual Santa Claus parade on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News) Hundreds gathered to watch Regina's annual Santa Claus parade on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)
    Share

    Regina’s Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.

    "Seeing everybody that came out, all the community spirit ... it's been wonderful," Santa Claus told CTV News.

    "It is very busy. The elves are working overtime to get all the presents, and everything done. A lot [of children] on the nice list, couple on the naughty list, but that's okay, they’ve got time to change."

    Alongside Santa was his wife, Mrs. Claus, who was just as excited to be in Regina for the day.

    "It's so exciting. So many people, so many kids, so many dogs and that they're all dressed up. And it was so exciting," she said.

    Mr. and Mrs. Claus paid Regina a very anticipated visit to help get the city into the holiday spirit. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)

    This time of the year is equally busy for Mrs. Claus, as she has many responsibilities up in the North Pole.

    "I keep the elves in line. I keep production going, keep Santa on his schedule. Make sure that he's fed well and he's got everything he needs for the big day,” she explained.

    The Queen City does not currently have any snow on the ground, which has some folks struggling to get into the Christmas spirit.

    However, Santa offered up some ideas to help people get excited for the big day.

    "Oh, a lot of cookies and hot chocolate. Christmas music, of course and put up your tree and just get in the festival spirit,” he explained, adding his favourite way to get in the festive spirit is to enjoy the holiday treats.

    With plenty of baking taking place in the kitchens at the North Pole, Mrs. Claus shared what her favourite holiday cookie is at the moment.

    "It changes from year to year, but I would say, probably a cherry shortbread," she revealed.

    The duo both expressed that amidst all the hustle and bustle of Christmas, they are still finding some time to enjoy their favourite winter activities.

    Mrs. Claus shared that she loved being in Regina for the day, and has a Christmas wish for the city.

    "Just for everybody to have a great Christmas, have a great holiday with their friends and their family, to be nice to everybody,” she said.

    “Just that little extra kindness goes a long way."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Doctors say RFK Jr.'s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News