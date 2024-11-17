Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Regina’s Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.
"Seeing everybody that came out, all the community spirit ... it's been wonderful," Santa Claus told CTV News.
"It is very busy. The elves are working overtime to get all the presents, and everything done. A lot [of children] on the nice list, couple on the naughty list, but that's okay, they’ve got time to change."
Alongside Santa was his wife, Mrs. Claus, who was just as excited to be in Regina for the day.
"It's so exciting. So many people, so many kids, so many dogs and that they're all dressed up. And it was so exciting," she said.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus paid Regina a very anticipated visit to help get the city into the holiday spirit. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)
This time of the year is equally busy for Mrs. Claus, as she has many responsibilities up in the North Pole.
"I keep the elves in line. I keep production going, keep Santa on his schedule. Make sure that he's fed well and he's got everything he needs for the big day,” she explained.
The Queen City does not currently have any snow on the ground, which has some folks struggling to get into the Christmas spirit.
However, Santa offered up some ideas to help people get excited for the big day.
"Oh, a lot of cookies and hot chocolate. Christmas music, of course and put up your tree and just get in the festival spirit,” he explained, adding his favourite way to get in the festive spirit is to enjoy the holiday treats.
With plenty of baking taking place in the kitchens at the North Pole, Mrs. Claus shared what her favourite holiday cookie is at the moment.
"It changes from year to year, but I would say, probably a cherry shortbread," she revealed.
The duo both expressed that amidst all the hustle and bustle of Christmas, they are still finding some time to enjoy their favourite winter activities.
Mrs. Claus shared that she loved being in Regina for the day, and has a Christmas wish for the city.
"Just for everybody to have a great Christmas, have a great holiday with their friends and their family, to be nice to everybody,” she said.
“Just that little extra kindness goes a long way."
