Suspect tasered after allegedly assaulting officer: Regina police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is reporting that officers used a taser during the arrest of a break-in suspect, after the man allegedly attacked an officer during the encounter.

In a news release published early Sunday morning, RPS reported that the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Police were notified that a man was attempting to break into a home on the 1000 block of Edgar Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the man, who police allege became aggressive.

The man allegedly ignored police commands and eventually assaulted one of the officers.

Police at the scene ended up deploying a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), more commonly known as a taser, against the suspect.

He was safely taken into custody after the fact.

No injuries were reported, but because of the suspect’s agitated state, he was assessed by paramedics.

A 36-year-old Regina man has been charged with disarming a police officer, mischief under $5,000, and assault with intention to resist arrest.

The accused is set to make his first court appearance on Monday.