REGINA -- You’ll notice that all fire hydrants in this city are either yellow or red. One of our viewers was #JustCurious if there’s a reason they are different colours.

The fire department says cities decide the colour of the hydrants. Most hydrants in Regina (and the country for that matter) are red or neon yellow. It appears there is no real rationale behind why hydrants are red in some areas and yellow in others. They are ordered in bulk and installed as needed.

Firefighters tell us that yellow is much more noticeable in adverse conditions. Here’s another cool thing: each hydrant has a system on them that identifies their location to firefighters. When fire trucks are enroute to an incident, they know exactly where the hydrants are. It allows them to set up faster.

The hydrants are spaced 500 feet apart in residential areas, which is the national standard.