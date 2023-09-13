'Just trying to conquer today': Riders' Trevor Harris speaks to media for first time since injury
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Trevor Harris, addressed media on Wednesday for the first time since his knee injury back in July.
The Roughriders were taking on the Calgary Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium on July 15 when Harris suffered a tibial plateau fracture with just under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
“When I planted my foot, I felt something roll on it. So I tried falling down and [Derek] Wiggin kind of rolled into my leg and I was kind of stuck there. So there’s really nothing I could do. I’m sure you guys have all snapped a twig over your leg at some point. That’s what I got, ‘snap,’” Harris described.
“I hear that snap in my head and I heard it a few times and I was thinking, ‘I think I just broke this in quite a few places.”
The fracture forced Harris to have immediate surgery to his right knee.
“Medically it was considered ‘shattered’ which I don’t like because when I think shatter, I think somebody hits a glass and it shatters. But I think it means broken in more than two places,” he said.
“The doctor told me I was lucky I didn’t tear my ACL because of the nature of the injury usually your ACL goes with it.”
But now, almost 9 weeks after the injury, Harris is looking to turn the corner on his healing journey.
He shared he is recover quicker than expected and expects to be doing field work in under two weeks. However the quarterback still does not have a timeline for a return.
“Initially when I got hurt, I didn’t know if I’d ever play again. Albeit if it’s this year or next year, or whatever it might be, I know it’ll be an emotional time,” Harris said.
“I’m looking forward to that but honestly I haven’t really thought about it because I’m just trying to conquer today and then tomorrow I’ll conquer tomorrow. But I know when I hear ‘Bring em’ out’ and I have a helmet on, it’s going to hit a little different.”
In the meantime, Harris has been rehabbing with the Roughriders organization and still mulling about in team meetings and amongst the facility providing wisdom and assistance where needed.
Especially to Mason Fine and Jake Dolegala who have taken over in his absence.
“It’s been great. He’s in there every morning with us, giving his two cents on what he’s seeing, what he likes, it’s invaluable,” Dolegala explained.
“He’s been valuable just to have him around. I just think he brings a different level of work, that a lot of these guys aren’t accustomed to seeing,” Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said.
“Just having Trevor around I think adds to the messages the coaches are trying to say.”
Dickenson said the Riders have not decided yet if they are ruling him out for the season.
