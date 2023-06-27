#JustCurious: Here's why the Stamps maintained possession after that mishandled kick-off
Are you among the dozens still baffled about that mishandled kick-off toward the end of the first quarter during Saturday's game?
Riders’ special teamer Amari Henderson appeared to touch the loose football as it went out-of-bounds. And he did.
Here’s why the Stamps retained possession: The rule states that a team shall be entitled to possession when a player of the team, while off the ground, knocks or bats the ball directly out of bounds provided he lands in bounds. On the play in question, replay showed that Henderson landed out of bounds.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders won their matchup against the Calgary Stampeders 29-26, improving their record 2-1 on the season.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's what is still costing Canadians the most.
No evidence of political interference in McKinsey contracts: Treasury Board report
The Treasury Board says it has found no evidence of political interference in federal contracts with consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
BREAKING | Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: watchdog
The U.S. Justice Department's watchdog said Tuesday that a 'combination of negligence and misconduct' enabled financier Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau throwing stones on climate change from a glass house
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks a good game when it comes to climate change, but his government has consistently failed to achieve the results Canada has promised.
Belarus' president says Prigozhin, who led a weekend rebellion in Russia, is in his country
Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the private army of inmate recruits and other mercenaries that has fought some of the deadliest battles in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is in Belarus after his abortive armed rebellion against the Kremlin, Belarus's president said Tuesday.
Largest grocers making more on food sales: competition watchdog
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
Canada bans testing of cosmetic products on animals
Canada has banned testing cosmetic products on animals.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
Saskatoon
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Largest grocers making more on food sales: competition watchdog
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
Calgary
-
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge cemetery causes concern
Lethbridge police say they are working with Alberta Fish and Wildlife following reports of a cougar in a local cemetery.
-
Investigation continues into crash involving cyclist near Millarville, Alta.
RCMP say a cyclist is recovering following a crash involving an SUV on Monday.
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
Edmonton
-
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warmup jerseys.
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's what is still costing Canadians the most.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Toronto weather: Significant rainfall anticipated across the GTA Tuesday
Environment Canada is warning the public about heavy rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 met with construction questions
The future of Lansdowne Park is being debated as community members pose questions about whether the design plans, which include the addition of skyscrapers, more retail space and a new arena, is worth the potential loss of valuable green space.
-
Ottawa police resources 'stretched' with Canada Day at LeBreton Flats
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says extra police officers from across Ontario will be coming to Ottawa to assist on Canada Day because of the larger footprint for celebrations.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
-
Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
Montreal
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
'Colossal' task remains in fighting Quebec forest fires: authorities
The rain that began to fall on Monday is giving a "welcome" boost to firefighters battling forest fires in the most critical areas of Quebec, but not enough to put out the fires, warn the authorities.
-
Short, intense rainstorm causes flash flooding in Vaudreuil-Dorion, funnel clouds spotted
While rain storms weren't as bad in many areas of the Greater Montreal Area, the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion west of the island got hit with a short, intense rainstorm that caused flash flooding in the area.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island businesses begin to bounce back after Hwy. 4 wildfire closure
Businesses in the Alberni Valley and farther west are beginning their financial recoveries, as the key highway into their communities partially reopens.
-
New Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferries arrive on Vancouver Island
The new passenger ferry link between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is one step closer to setting sail. The Hullo foot-passenger vessels arrived from Vietnam on a transport ship over the weekend.
-
Langford byelection sees collapse of BC United, resurgence of the Conservatives
On Monday, the NDP's Ravi Parmar and his team collected campaign signs in the aftermath of his resounding byelection win on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
-
Dieppe homicide investigation underway into fatal shooting
RCMP’s Major Crime unit is investigating a homicide that took place on Louis Street in Dieppe on Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Officers rescue injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of Tiny Township road
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
Kitchener
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.