After the 12:00 p.m. deadline to remove their tipi, the Justice For Our Stolen Children protest camp has announced that they will not be leaving Wascana Park.

Around 50 people particpated in a round dance around the tipi before the deadline.

Camp organizers say that “they will not be silenced or intimidated,” and are refusing to pack up for Canada Day celebrations.

"Indigenous people have been displaced by 'settler colonialism' for too long. We need to stand our ground. We need to stay where our people can find us, and where we are needed. And this is the place... We are needed here,” said Robyn Pitawanakwat, a member of the camp.

This comes after police evicted most of the camp on Friday morning.