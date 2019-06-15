

The streets of Regina were filled with rainbows and cheer as the 30th annual Queen City Pride parade took over the city on Saturday.

The parade celebrates decades of members of the LGBTQ community being who they are, but for many like Romik Danial, this year was the first time taking in the parade.

“This is the first time for us to do the makeup and being drags to show the people that it’s okay and it’s normal,” said Danial.

This was the first time he and his partner were able to celebrate their pride and express themselves in a welcoming atmosphere. Danial said he was happy to be a part of the event and hopes the pride continues to spread.

“I just share this happiness with them and happy pride to all of them and the message is ‘get over it,’” said Danial.

Queen City Pride co-chair Dan Shier said he is impressed by the rising number of attendees and optimistic for the future of the annual parade.

“Last year we counted just about 3000 people for the 2018 pride parade this year our unofficial totals are about 4400 so that’s over a thousand more people,” said Shier. “I hope next year we can celebrate more new achievements in our community continue to grow the parade and its presence in our city and you know keep pride going and keep that fight going.”

