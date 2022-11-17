Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will headline Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2023

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will be the headline performers for Country Thunder Saskatchewan in July 2023.

The festival will run from July 13 to 16 at Craven, Sask.

“There’s nothing in the world like coming home to the fans in Saskatchewan,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a release.

Craven is going to be a party next summer! We've got @JonPardi @TheTimMcGraw and @KeithUrban as headliners at Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2023. Check out the full lineup here: https://t.co/aytOs7QJqZ pic.twitter.com/jJBplWKipp — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) November 17, 2022

High Valley will kickoff the four day lineup that will also include Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, 2022 CMA Award winner Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Jess Moskaluke, Bailey Zimmerman, Hailey Whitters, Nate Haller, Chase Matthew, Josh Ross, Shane Profitt, Halle Kearns and more.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.