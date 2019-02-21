

CTV Regina





National running-back Kienan Lafrance has signed a one-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Lafrance spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 36 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.

This will be Lafrance’s second time with the Riders. He played for the Green and White in 2017.

Lafrance has played 61 regular-season games, six playoff games and two Grey Cup games. He won a Grey Cup with the Redblacks in 2016.