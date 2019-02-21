Kienan Lafrance signs one-year contract with Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Kienan LaFrance (29) shakes off a tackle attempt by Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Serderius Bryant (10) for a touchdown during first half CFL action in Regina on Friday, October 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 3:23PM CST
National running-back Kienan Lafrance has signed a one-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Lafrance spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 36 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.
This will be Lafrance’s second time with the Riders. He played for the Green and White in 2017.
Lafrance has played 61 regular-season games, six playoff games and two Grey Cup games. He won a Grey Cup with the Redblacks in 2016.