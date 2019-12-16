REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed running back Kienan LaFrance to a two-year contract extension.

LaFrance played all 18 games with the Riders last season. The 28-year-old Winnipeg product is in his sixth CFL season. He first played for the Riders in 2017. He then played one year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before returning to the Rides in 2019.

LaFrance has rushed 149 times for 599 yards and four touchdowns in his 79 career CFL games.