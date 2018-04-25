Residents in the Town of Kipling are voicing their concerns, after TD Canada Trust announced it is leaving the community in September.

The bank has been a part of the community since 1910. The only other bank in Kipling is the Credit Union. Farmers like Earl Kovach, who has been loyal to TD for 52 years, now need to make the decision between driving to Regina to bank at TD, and switching over.

"Not that I want to too badly, but I think I’m going to have to go to Credit Union. And the Credit Union people have been very nice," Kovach said.

TD says there are not enough transactions in Kipling to keep the branch open. Instead, customers are being asked to head to Regina for their banking needs.

"To go in to do a little bit of banking, to pay some bills, to get some cash out, it’s not going to happen," Deputy Mayor Patricia Jackson said.

"After a careful review of a number of factors, including a decline in customer traffic and transactions, we have made the difficult decision to close our Kipling branch," TD Canada Trust said in an email to CTV News.

Accounts in Kipling will be transferred to the Regina Eastgate Crossing location on September 28, 2018. The Regina branch does have longer hours and will have more staff to offer a wide range of services. But it still means people need to travel to Regina.

"We are actively working with our employees to identify alternative roles where possible," TD said in a statement.

According to Kovach, the bank says only two transactions occur per hour in Kipling, but residents disagree.

“Every time I’ve walked into the bank there always seems to be six people ahead of me,” Kovach said.

“I have yet to be in there when I haven’t had to wait a bit,” Jackson said.

New buildings and companies have come to Kipling including condos, a Tim Hortons and a private liquor store. A new potash mine is in the works of becoming a reality, which Jackson says will bring about 150 new permanent families to the area.

"We don’t expect to get all of them living here, but you get a few families coming in from that," Jackson said.

TD customers can set up meetings to discuss their banking needs going forward, but come September 28, no one will be able to go into a physical T.D. building in Kipling.