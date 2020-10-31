REGINA -- A Moose Jaw resident was fined nearly $3,000 after reports of a large gathering in the city.

Moose Jaw Police said it received a complaint about a “large gathering” of more-than 15 people at a residence on Friday evening.

The maximum limit for private gatherings is currently 15 people, as per Saskatchewan’s Public Health Order.

When police arrived, they found the gathering was well over the limit and the person responsible was fined $2,800.

No further details were provided by Moose Jaw Police.