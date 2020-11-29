REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has announced there is a heightened risk that people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they attended a number of curling events in Regina.

The health authority said Sunday there has been a large number of cases linked to the events.

They include:

November 13 - 15, 2020 – Highland Curling Club Bonspiel.

November 16 – 23, 2020 - Highland Curling Club.

November 16 - 24, 2020 – Caledonian Curling Club.

The SHA said people who were at these events on those dates must self isolate immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

As well, they should call HealthLine 811, their physician, or nurse practitioner for testing.

People may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.

The SHA said people who were in contact with someone who attended these events should isolate immediately if the person tested positive for COVID-19.

Close contact is considered when someone has been in contact with someone else for more than 15 minutes and within six feet.

People who attended the clubs on these days but don`t have symptoms should consider getting tested, the SHA said.