The City of Moose Jaw plans to build a larger rack for Mac the Moose so the landmark can take back the title of World’s Tallest Moose.

The city put out a call last week for recommendations to build Mac back up to size. On Monday morning, Mayor Fraser Tolmie announced Mac will shed his current antlers for a larger rack to make him taller.

The city lost the tallest moose title to a town in Norway in 2015. That moose stands at 10.1 metres tall, 30 centimetres taller than Moose Jaw’s Mac.