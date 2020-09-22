REGINA -- Laser Quest announced the closure of many North American locations on Tuesday.

Those locations that will re-open will do so under new ownership, Laser Quest said in the Facebook post..

The Facebook page for the Regina location indicates it is permanently closed.

“Over the past 27 years, Laser Quest has brought fun to life with countless birthday parties, day camps and youth group events, plus numerous corporate and educational outings.”

The post said to stay tuned for further details.