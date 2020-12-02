REGINA -- According to Evraz North America, 500 layoff notices have been posted for employees in the Regina Evraz Steel plant’s Tubular Division.

A layoff notice posted to the United Steelworkers Local 5890 website Tuesday says the employees will be “laid off indefinitely effective end of shift Dec. 17, 2020.”

The union said in an earlier post Evraz had issued a “Displacement Memo” last month for the Tubular Division, citing economic conditions as the reason for the workforce reduction.

In an email to CTV News Regina, Evraz said Wednesday's notice follows one issued on Nov. 13.

"These staffing adjustments that began in November and are continuing in December are matching the size of our workforce with the demand for production of certain tubular product," a representative for Evraz said. "Overall, it has been a challenging 2020 for our oil & gas related products given the current economic conditions and the status of the Canadian energy industry, a primary customer."

Evraz said it has seen layoffs throughout the year, including in Alberta due to silimar economic hardships.

"This fall, some operations have resumed in Alberta, specifically in Red Deer. Evraz Regina continues to produce steel for Red Deer and other operations within Evraz North America," Evraz said.