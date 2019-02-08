

CTV Regina





The town of Leader is without emergency and acute care services "until further notice" after a water line break damaged its health facility, forcing it to close.

In an update posted to Twitter, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the break happened Thursday at the Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility, and forced them to move 25 long term residents out of the building.

Until further notice, emergency & acute care services at Leader & District Integrated Healthcare Facility are closed. As was reported yesterday (Feb 7), the facility was impacted by a water line break. Please note primary health care appointments are also cancelled today. — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) February 8, 2019

The long term care patients were safely moved Thursday night, and the SHA says appropriate accomodations for all residents were found by Friday afternoon.

The extent of the damage and what caused the leak is still being determined, but the break has caused a loss of power and damages to a number of areas in the facility, which opened last October.

The facility is expected to be closed for several days. The SHA says it will continue its assessment of the situation over the weekend and will provide an update on Monday.

Leader is located approximately 150 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.