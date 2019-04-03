A jersey leaked on Twitter that could be the new look for the National Football League’s New York Jets has some Canadian fans saying the look is a little too close to Saskatchewan Roughriders colours.

Looks like these might be the #JetsNewUnis pic.twitter.com/VmgoFupRLl — The Jet Take (@TheJetTake) April 3, 2019

The jersey mockup, posted by Twitter users @Jmeleka and @TheJetTake on Tuesday morning, show the Jets moving from their more traditional, darker green look into a lighter green that many fans say resembles the signature Rider green.

“Can I copy your homework?”



“Yeah, just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look obvious that you copied.”



“Ok” pic.twitter.com/xcV8XWg7Yb — Kristina Costabile (@kcostabile1) April 3, 2019

Yeah these jerseys resemble the Canadian football league team from Saskatchewan and if you don’t know what I am talking about google Saskatchewan roughriders ����‍♂️ — Ezrin B (@EzrinB) April 3, 2019

Seem very similar to Roughriders uniforms up here in the CFL ... but I guess there's no worries of anyone else ever seeing riders gear pic.twitter.com/mDTEmS90qp — Zach Mamye (@Zmamye14) April 3, 2019

With the #Jets leak of their new unis. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are like.. pic.twitter.com/JY0JSwo48c — Christopher?! (@captn_murica_) April 3, 2019

The leak circulating social media isn’t currently confirmed to be legitimate, as the team has remained tight-lipped about what appearance the new-look jerseys will take on.

The Jets are set to reveal their new uniforms on Thursday night, although how close of a resemblance they’ll have to Rider green remains to be seen.