Leaked New York Jets jerseys 'very similar' to Rider green and white: fans
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 11:08AM CST
A jersey leaked on Twitter that could be the new look for the National Football League’s New York Jets has some Canadian fans saying the look is a little too close to Saskatchewan Roughriders colours.
The jersey mockup, posted by Twitter users @Jmeleka and @TheJetTake on Tuesday morning, show the Jets moving from their more traditional, darker green look into a lighter green that many fans say resembles the signature Rider green.
The leak circulating social media isn’t currently confirmed to be legitimate, as the team has remained tight-lipped about what appearance the new-look jerseys will take on.
The Jets are set to reveal their new uniforms on Thursday night, although how close of a resemblance they’ll have to Rider green remains to be seen.