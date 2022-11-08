LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
She enrolled two years ago at Briercrest College and Seminary, an evangelical Bible college in Caronport, an hour east of her hometown of Regina. The college grew in prominence in 2013 after former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall, who has spoken at the school's chapel, gave it the right to grant university degrees, helping it attract students from across the country.
McGillicky didn't grow up in a religious home, but Briercrest was running sports programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was not expecting what happened to me next, because it's advertised as such an open place," she said, noting the school's student code of conduct asks students to show respect for homosexuals.
"It's not."
McGillicky was hired as a resident adviser at the school, but said she was fired earlier this year after peers dug up photos of her and her then-girlfriend on social media and outed McGillicky as bisexual.
McGillicky said she has no documents showing why she was fired and the school did not respond to a question about the reason she lost the job.
"I was told either choose between $500 a semester (as a resident adviser) or ΓÇª your potential soulmate, your potential wife," said McGillicky.
"I said no, because I didn't see it as fair."
The Canadian Press interviewed eight former LGBTQ students from across Canada who attended the college over the last two decades. They said they experienced homophobia, abuse and discrimination that left them fearful and vulnerable.
They said they are speaking out because they're concerned for current students at the college and want changes or the school defunded. Briercrest receives funding from the province and was given $250,000 for this school year.
One student said she was struggling with her sexuality and feeling suicidal and that a counsellor told her to pray it away. Another said a professor wrote a derogatory word on a white board in class to describe homosexuals. Others said speakers were brought in to teach them how to deny their sexuality, and they were encouraged to marry a person of their opposite sex.
Details of the allegations were put to Michael Pawelke, president of Briercrest. He declined to address thembecause of privacy reasons and because The Canadian Press did not provide in advance the names of the former students interviewed.
Pawelke also did not respond to a question about a 2019 school address in which he compared sex outside of heterosexual marriage to intercourse with animals, robots and corpses.
"It's a departure of the ideal. It's the truth we need to embrace," Pawelke said in a video of the address posted on the school's YouTube channel.
Pawelke said in an email to The Canadian Press that the school has clear statements on its stance on sexuality and does not promote sexual activities outside monogamous, heterosexual marriage.
The student conduct code also references a Bible verse saying those who practise homosexuality will never inherit the kingdom of God.
"By law, we have the freedom of religion. We are transparent about who we are and what we believe. Students attend voluntarily," Pawelke said in the email.
Like McGillicky, several students said they were outed after peers or faculty disclosed their sexual orientation to others without permission, resulting in bullying and alienation from their religion, family and friends.
Some students said they were invited to professors' homes for dinner, where the conversation topic was their sexuality. Others said they experienced or witnessed conversion therapy under the description of "counselling."
Conversion therapy attempts to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Pawelke said Briercrest offers voluntary counselling anddoes not practice conversion therapy.
Ben Ross, who attended Briercrest between 2006 and 2010, said he was outed as gay at the town's post office, then assigned a paper at school.
"I had to write an essay on why I don't believe being gay is right, how I denounce all of it. And basically if I didn't do that, I wouldn't (be able to) graduate," Ross said from his home in Nova Scotia. He said he threw out the essay years ago, but his account was corroborated by a friend.
Some of the former students, including Ross, said they are now getting therapyfor religious trauma.
Lauren Jordan, who attended the school between 2013 and 2015, came out to one of her professors. She was told she couldn't graduate if she was gay and was encouraged to seek therapy, she said.
Jordan left the college instead.
"The fear still stays with me. The loss of relationships really stays with me. That trauma is not going to go away, but I certainly have come to terms with who I am and I am proud of who I am," Jordan said from her home in Barrie, Ont.
Documents and emails obtained by The Canadian Press show the Saskatchewan Party government was aware of alleged discrimination at the school after former student Jodi Hartung of Saskatoon raised concerns in 2015 with Pawelke and other officials.
In a letter to the government, Hartung said she was concerned and that some LGBTQ students were self-harming and had tried to commit suicide. She said she sent the letter after she was contacted "at an alarming rate" by students who felt unsafe on campus.
"I didn't have an inkling that I was gay until I was 20 years old," Hartung said in an interview. "And at that point, I'm already halfway through my degree, heavily involved in the community and loved it there.
"You can't just say, 'Hey, if you're queer, don't go there.' Because you're undermining the experience of figuring out your sexuality and the journey that a lot of queer people are going on."
Her complaints landed on the desk of Premier Scott Moe, who was advanced education minister at the time. He asked an independent provincial college oversight board to investigate.
The board recommended institutions have policies and practices to ensure they meet obligations under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code and the Saskatchewan Employment Act. It also recommended institutions be required to ensure students are informed of their rights and responsibilities.
In 2019, several advanced education ministers after Moe, the government rejected those recommendations.
"It wasn't felt at the time we needed to do anything, given (post-secondary schools') requirement to comply with provincial legislation, particularly the human rights code," Minister of Advanced Education Gord Wyant saidin an interview.
The government said it did adopt a recommendation that it write a letter to Briercrest and the complainant outlining the board's investigation.
Moe was not made available for an interview.
Pawelkesaid Briercrest has policies that address harassment, sexual misconduct, sexual assault and complaints.
"We have been following our policies and keeping them current ΓÇª we have and will continue to co-operate with our accreditors and external partners."
Hartung said she tried to get help years ago from the college, but no changes were made.
She is still hoping that can happen.
"You either have to hate yourself or know that everybody around you hates you," Hartung said. "Often it's a combination of both. That's obviously horrific to your formation as a human."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Premier Doug Ford to speak one day after promising to revoke Ontario education bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold a media availability Tuesday morning to discuss negotiations with the education union one day after offering to rescind a bill that made their walkout illegal.
U.S. election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia, a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States.
Indigenous languages, consultation among issues raised before Pope Francis's visit
Before Pope Francis's arrival in Canada last July, federal officials flagged concerns about the level of consultation done with a First Nations community that was set to host him.
Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
British actor Leslie Phillips, 'Harry Potter' and 'Carry On' star, has died
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy "Carry On" comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 98.
Princess of Norway gives up royal duties amid questions about her fiance
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following 'many questions relating to me and my fiance's role.'
Protesters at Windsor, Coutts blockades set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade is set to testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'Nobody is helping': Couple frustrated over experience at Royal University Hospital
A Meadow Lake couple is frustrated after their recent experience at Royal University Hospital.
-
'It's concerning': Saskatoon food bank feeling pressure of food price inflation
In Saskatoon, the services of the local food bank have been used by over 20,000 people a month.
Winnipeg
-
Concrete chunks fall from ceiling inside Winnipeg mall
An investigation is underway after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling inside a Winnipeg mall over the weekend.
-
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
-
Staffing levels spark concerns about snow clearing on Manitoba highways
Staffing vacancies in Manitoba’s highway maintenance department have sparked concerns about snow clearing this upcoming winter.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
-
Further delays, cancellations expected as WestJet deals with service outage fallout, winter weather
WestJet is warning of further delays and cancellations over the next 24 hours as it continues to recover from its system-wide outage over the weekend and deals with the winter weather.
-
Woman attacked with hatchet at Marlborough LRT station
A woman has been rushed to hospital, bleeding and slipping out of consciousness, Calgary police say, after being attacked with a hatchet.
Edmonton
-
Indigenous languages, consultation among issues raised before Pope Francis's visit
Before Pope Francis's arrival in Canada last July, federal officials flagged concerns about the level of consultation done with a First Nations community that was set to host him.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A bit of sun and a few more cold days
It's a classic cold weather catch-22. Yes, it'll be nice to see some sunshine over the next few days. BUT...the clearer skies mean morning lows will drop into -20s.
-
Edmonton student absences continue increasing, doctors and parents plead for support
The number of Edmonton Public Schools students out sick continues to surge, with Friday's absentee rate surpassing the height of reported illnesses during the Omicron wave in January.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Premier Doug Ford to speak one day after promising to revoke Ontario education bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold a media availability Tuesday morning to discuss negotiations with the education union one day after offering to rescind a bill that made their walkout illegal.
-
More vacant positions than working nurses at GTA hospital, internal report shows
There are more vacant positions for nurses than nurses working at one GTA emergency room, according to an internal report obtained by CTV News Investigates — a sign of how dire staff shortages are "deteriorating" a medical system already on edge.
-
More than a dozen charges laid in GTA drug trafficking investigation
A Toronto-area resident is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation believed to be connected to a towing operation.
Ottawa
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Premier Doug Ford to speak one day after promising to revoke Ontario education bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold a media availability Tuesday morning to discuss negotiations with the education union one day after offering to rescind a bill that made their walkout illegal.
-
2 Ottawa Fire Services employees charged with hate-motivated workplace assault
Two Ottawa Fire Services employees have been charged with what police are calling a 'hate-motivated assault incident' in the workplace.
Vancouver
-
Research finds caregiving in 'state of crisis,' prompting calls for national strategy
Researchers say caregivers in Canada are at their breaking point, and they're calling for a national strategy.
-
Beloved shop cat Mickey barred from Vancouver store over health complaint
A Vancouver grocery store has been ordered to remove Mickey, its friendly feline mascot – and customers are not happy.
-
Ottawa hints at cash injection for beleaguered health-care system
Canada's health minister has signalled a willingness to increase federal funding as provinces and territories grapple with a health-care system being pushed to the brink.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade resigns
Dominique Anglade will step down after a tumultuous few years as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP). As of Dec. 1, she will resign as both party leader and as MNA the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding.
-
Racially-profiled man challenges Longueuil to present race-based police data, threatens suit
A man who was racially profiled by police in Longueuil, Que. is threatening to take the city to court. He claims the city has failed to collect race-based data on traffic stops as promised. He says he will take legal action if it doesn't provide the information it was tasked to collect by the end of the week.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island farmers connect with chefs at provincial meetup
A B.C. event that connects Vancouver Island farmers and food producers with chefs took place Monday.
-
'Bring it on': Vancouver Islanders prepare for up to 10 cm of snow
With mixed feelings, it appears the first sign of winter is here. In downtown Victoria, snow began to fall early Monday morning.
-
Man arrested after trying to sexually touch youth in Duncan, B.C.: RCMP
RCMP say a 72-year-old man was arrested in Duncan, B.C., on Friday after he allegedly attempted to touch a youth in a sexual manner at a local restaurant.
Atlantic
-
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
-
'It's just chaos in here all the time': IWK emergency department sees record number of patients
On Sunday, staff at the emergency department at the IWK in Halifax registered 200 patients over a 24-hour period, a number never seen before.
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Premier Doug Ford to speak one day after promising to revoke Ontario education bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold a media availability Tuesday morning to discuss negotiations with the education union one day after offering to rescind a bill that made their walkout illegal.
-
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
-
Long time Sudbury bakery forced to move to new location
A Sudbury bakery that has been in operation for 62 years is rising to meet its latest challenge.
Kitchener
-
Neighbourhood shaken after two men shot in Kitchener
Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.
-
Armed teens demand customers buy items for them at Kitchener store: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved armed teens demanding customers buy them merchandise in a Kitchener store.
-
Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends
With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.