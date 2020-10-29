REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a number of businesses in Regina between Oct. 17 and 26.

REGINA

Oct. 17

  • McDonalds, 4910 Gordon Road, 1 to 1:40 p.m.
  • EPS Salon Sales, 1428 Broad Street, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
  • Suzanne's, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:15 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Shopper's Drug Mart, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
  • Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 19

  • Kal Tire, 4410 Albert Street, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

  • Cowtown Master Feed, 745 Park Street, 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.
  • Bombay Spices, 3918 Gordon Road, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
  • Western Pizza, 2125 11 Avenue, 4 to 9 p.m.
  • Regina Transit, Route 9 Parkridge from Golden Mile to Cornwall Centre, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
  • Regina Transit, Route 9 Whitmore Park from Cornwall Centre and to Golden Mile, 9:45 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 22

  • Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m.
  • Canadian Tire, 655 Albert Street, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
  • FreshCo, 3859 Sherwood Drive, 6 to 6:30 p.m.
  • The Source, 2223 East Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • Madni Islamic Centre and Mosque, 639 Pasqua Street, 1:30 to 2 p.m.
  • Tim Hortons, 5855 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • O' Hanlon's, 1947 Scarth Street, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Oct. 24

  • 7-Eleven, 1824 9 Avenue North, 3 to 11 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 2 to 2:45 p.m.
  • FreshCo, 3859 Sherwood Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 25

  •  7-Eleven, 1824 9 Avenue North, 3 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 26

  • Regina Transit, Route 8 Eastview from Golden Mile to Pasqua Street, 10:15 to 10:20 a.m.
  • Regina Transit, Route 8 Normandy Heights from Pasqua Street to Golden Mile, 10:40 to 10:45 a.m.