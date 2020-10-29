Advertisement
List of COVID-19 exposures issued for these Regina businesses
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a number of businesses in Regina between Oct. 17 and 26.
REGINA
Oct. 17
- McDonalds, 4910 Gordon Road, 1 to 1:40 p.m.
- EPS Salon Sales, 1428 Broad Street, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Suzanne's, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:15 to 3:30 p.m.
- Shopper's Drug Mart, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
- Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 19
- Kal Tire, 4410 Albert Street, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 21
- Cowtown Master Feed, 745 Park Street, 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.
- Bombay Spices, 3918 Gordon Road, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
- Western Pizza, 2125 11 Avenue, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 9 Parkridge from Golden Mile to Cornwall Centre, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 9 Whitmore Park from Cornwall Centre and to Golden Mile, 9:45 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 22
- Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m.
- Canadian Tire, 655 Albert Street, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- FreshCo, 3859 Sherwood Drive, 6 to 6:30 p.m.
- The Source, 2223 East Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
- Madni Islamic Centre and Mosque, 639 Pasqua Street, 1:30 to 2 p.m.
- Tim Hortons, 5855 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 5 to 6 p.m.
- O' Hanlon's, 1947 Scarth Street, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Oct. 24
- 7-Eleven, 1824 9 Avenue North, 3 to 11 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 2 to 2:45 p.m.
- FreshCo, 3859 Sherwood Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 25
- 7-Eleven, 1824 9 Avenue North, 3 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 26
- Regina Transit, Route 8 Eastview from Golden Mile to Pasqua Street, 10:15 to 10:20 a.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 8 Normandy Heights from Pasqua Street to Golden Mile, 10:40 to 10:45 a.m.