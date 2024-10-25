Local group wants to see protection of wetlands as election issue

A coalition of scientists, conservationists and other concerned citizens are hoping the next formed government will address issues pertaining to the wetlands.

Wetlands For Tomorrow met Thursday morning to call upon those running in the election not to forget about the environmental impacts happening throughout the province.

“This is an issue that needs to be inclusive and have everybody at the table, address everybody’s concerns and come up with a policy that’s fair and equitable,” said Lorne Scott, a member of Wetlands For Tomorrow.

Kerri Finlay, a biology professor at the University of Regina, said she is regularly contacted by people concerned about the wetlands, particularly people from rural areas.

“It has been producers and farmers that say, ‘I’m really worried about this.’ There are people concerned about drainage impacting their land,” she said.

Saskatchewan does not have a wetlands policy, while both neighboring provinces do.

“[In Manitoba] if I drained a wetland, I have to replace it. Alberta has a little different policy, but at least they have something and recognize the value of wetlands,” Scott said.

Going forward, the coalition hopes political and non-political parties can come together and address the issue.

“I don’t think it’s a partisan issue at all. Everyone really does have a shared common goal of wanting good quality water indefinitely into the future,” Finlay said.