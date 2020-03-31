REGINA -- A group of seniors in Regina made some noise to express their thanks to essential workers.

Residents at Broadway Terrace banged on pots and pans from their balconies on Monday evening. It was a thank you message to all the staff in the building, and health care providers across the province.

Staff have planned extra recreation and arts programs, but residents say it’s been a tough two weeks inside.

“So what we saw there was gratitude, thanks. If you knew them, ringing for hope, for joy, to keep going. Let’s get through this!” Alan Stephen, CEO of Eden Care Communities said.

Even their neighbuor’s across the street were getting in on the noise. Nearly 200 residents live in the high rise.