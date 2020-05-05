REGINA -- Four men are facing charges after an alleged assault near the Co-op Refinery Complex on Thursday, according to a release from Regina police.

Officers were called to Ninth Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a public roadway being blocked by vehicles. The vehicles were cleared by 8 p.m., except for some parked near the gates of the Co-op Refinery.

Police say a confrontation happened, leaving one man with minor cuts.

Due to conflicting evidence, no charges were laid at the time and an investigation began.

Police received evidence on Monday that lead to the arrest of the four men.

Two Regina men, a 29-year-old and a 50-year-old each charged with common assault. A 41-year-old man from Emerald Park is facing two charges of common assault.

A 37-year-old man was also charged with mischief under $5,000.

The four men were released and will make their first court appearance on these charges on July 20, in Provincial Court.

Protest at RPS headquarters

While the four men were being processed at the Regina Police Service Headquarters on Monday, a procession of vehicles blocked the 1700 block of Osler Street.

RPS said the protest was impeding police vehicles from leaving the premises in an emergency, causing a risk to public safety.

Traffic safety officers handed out 11 tickets for participating in an illegal procession, and one ticket for an unsafe turn from the wrong lane.

Later on Monday, a similar protest broke out at Ninth Avenue North around 5 p.m. Police blocked the roadway until all of the vehicles dispersed. Seven more tickets were handed out during this protest.