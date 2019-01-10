

CTV Regina





For the month of January, Regina residents can drop off left over packaging from over the holidays to London Drugs to be recycled free of charge.

The store already has their Bring Back the Pack campaign for any items bought at the store, but until the end of January they will be taking packaging from anyone.

“Think if you bought something online over the holidays, that’s huge these days,” said David Levett of London Drugs.

“You may have some packaging left over and for the month of January London Drugs will take all of that stuff back.”

London Drug stores also have recycling centres where people can drop off light bulbs, batteries, small appliances, plastic, cell phones, beverage containers and fluorescent bulbs.

In 2017, the Government of Saskatchewan gave London Drugs their Waste Minimization Award in the corporation category.