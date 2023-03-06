Long-time Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart to resign seat over health concerns
MLA for Lumsden-Morse Lyle Stewart announced that he will resign his seat due to health-related reasons.
“I have been living with prostate cancer for a number of years now, but unfortunately, my condition has worsened in recent weeks to the point that I can no longer do this job to the standard I expect of myself and that my constituents deserve,” Stewart said in a Sask. Party caucus news release on Monday.
Stewart has served as an MLA in the Saskatchewan Legislature for over 23 years, first elected as the MLA for Thunder Creek in 1999.
In that time he served as minister of enterprise and innovation, minister of agriculture and legislative secretary responsible for provincial autonomy.
“All good things have to come to an end as they say … it’s been a privilege and greatest honour of my life to be elected to this place six times,” Stewart said in a personal statement during legislative proceedings.
“It was my intention to finish out this term … but due to my health concerns it seems I will not be able to.”
Stewart’s resignation will come into effect on March. 10.
A by-election for the seat of Lumsden-Morse will be held within six months.
The longtime MLA was relieved of his legislative secretary duties last year after inviting convicted killer and former provincial politician Colin Thatcher to attend the fall throne speech.
Both Stewart and Premier Scott Moe apologized for the invitation several days after the throne speech.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
