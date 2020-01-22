REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says Canada remains at a low risk for coronavirus, a viral illness that has killed 17 people in China and infected more than 400 others.

There haven’t been any cases reported in Canada to date, but the SHA says it is monitoring the situation closely.

Anyone planning to travel internationally is encouraged to avoid live animal markets and anyone who appears to be visibly sick. Also, anyone who feels sick on a plane returning to Canada should inform airline staff and border security.

"I think the average person on the street doesn’t need to be concerned, especially since there is no transmission happening in Canada," Dr. Saqid Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical officer, said at a press conference on Wednesday. "The concern really is at this point for people who are travelling, especially to China and especially to Wuhan."

Airlines and hospitals are on high alert for the disease and Canadian public health agencies are ramping up preparations in response to the illness.

With files from The Canadian Press