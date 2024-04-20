Lumsden's Royal Canadian Legion building receives assistance from province

Lumsden, Sask. -

The Royal Canadian Legion building in Lumsden was built during WWII. Thanks to a provincial government program, it’s now far more accessible than ever.

The Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program was created five years ago to assist legion branches, as well as Army, Navy, and Airforce Veterans’ (Anavet) units across the province.

Money from the program can be used to maintain and repair their buildings, as well as purchase furnishings and flooring.

As membership in the legion has declined, their building in Lumsden has been opened to many community groups, with the town library occupying the main floor.

The Legion received $24,000 from the provincial program to install a lift in the stairwell.

“We are an aging organization, and our facilities, our infrastructure is ageing too. And it (this grant) is a lifeline, it is extremely important, and extremely appreciated,” said Carol Pedersen, Sask. command president of the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Lumsden held a reception on Friday to showcase their new stair lift, and thank Provincial Government MLA’s for the funding that made the building more accessible. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

“It is really important that we honour them with being able to make sure that facilities, such as the Legion Hall here in Lumsden, is viable and is accessible to everyone in the community,” Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross said.

There were 77 projects approved last year under the support program. The deadline for veterans groups to apply for this year’s program is May 15.