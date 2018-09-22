

CTV Regina





For much of Saskatchewan, the first day of fall was more like the first day of snowfall. But that didn’t stop people from going to Lumsden’s Scarecrow Festival.

This festival is the town’s way of winding down the summer season, although this year it felt more like a winter welcome.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve never had to have mitts on the first day of fall,” said Lumsden resident Cherie Kowalyshyn.

The early snowfall started Friday in Saskatoon before spreading south to the Lumsden area. Many of the Scarecrow Festival’s outdoor events – like an outdoor market and hayride – had to be called off.

“It’s really a downer to have weather like this, and the one thing about the event is it’s an outdoor event so we really count on having good weather,” said Bill King, a festival committee member.

But residents still managed to enjoy the day. The town’s museum offered baked goods and bowls of chili to keep everyone warm.

“I can’t believe the number of people that have braved the weather,” said Kowalyshyn. “That’s just small town, community spirit coming through full on. It’s great.”

But other residents, like Liz Cameron weren’t fazed by the elements.

“I don’t mind at all that it’s snowing and raining, because I know it’s not going to stay,” she said.