Major upgrades at North Portal border crossing completed after years-long project

The Government of Canada has marked the completion of a multi-year infrastructure project that saw many improvements to the port of entry located in North Portal, Sask.

The $26.4 million improvements began in May of 2018 and lasted until October of 2021.

The additions to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) port of entry include:

A third processing lane for vehicles entering Canada.

The installation of bi-level primary inspection line booths, which can accommodate either cars or semi-trucks.

The construction of a new canopy with more height clearance for semi-trucks and oversized vehicles.

The renovation and expansion of the warehouse building where CBSA officers examine semi-truck shipments.

Increased parking space for semi-truck drivers who need to report to the CBSA office.

Improved site security and lighting for greater nighttime visibility and safety.

The introduction of solar panels, powering part of the facility with renewable energy.

A permanent display of artwork, created by local Cree artist Michael Lonechild.

“As the most important border crossing in Saskatchewan, North Portal is crucial to the economy of the whole province," Minister of Public Safety Marc Mendicino said in a news release.

“The new, upgraded border crossing will help us further crack down on smuggling and trafficking while helping trade and travel to keep moving.”

In 2021 alone, the North Portal border crossing saw 158,225 travellers, 129,486 commercial trucks, 27,566 vehicles and 1,173 other vehicles such as motorcycles and buses, according to the CBSA.

North Portal is ranked third of all ports of entry in the prairie provinces for commercial truck traffic.