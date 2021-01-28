Advertisement
Man, 34, charged with attempted murder in shooting
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 12:50PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the hospital after a man came in with a gunshot wound. Officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Cameron St. where the shooting is believed to have taken place. A gun and bullets were found in the home.
A suspect, Julian Dennis Runns, 34, of Regina is charged with attempted murder and six counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to probation order.
The victim was treated and his injuries are not life-threatening.