REGINA -- A Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the hospital after a man came in with a gunshot wound. Officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Cameron St. where the shooting is believed to have taken place. A gun and bullets were found in the home.

A suspect, Julian Dennis Runns, 34, of Regina is charged with attempted murder and six counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to probation order.

The victim was treated and his injuries are not life-threatening.