REGINA -- The RCMP says a man accused of impaired driving fired a shotgun at an RCMP vehicle after he was taken back to his home following his arrest.

The 65-year-old man was being taken back to his home in Carnduff on Sept. 26 at 10:15 p.m. He had been arrested and charged earlier for impaired driving and refusing a breath test.

According to the RCMP, the man had been cooperating with police up until that point and was being turned over to his wife at their home until his next court appearance.

The RCMP says he was taken out of the police car and walked with an officer into a double garage attached to the house to meet with the man's wife.

The man told the officer he had to use the bathroom. The officer told him he wasn’t allowed to leave, the RCMP says, but he continued to walk away towards the door in the home. The man's wife told police the door didn’t lead to a bathroom.

When the officer walked over to the door, the RCMP says he heard the sound of a shotgun being chambered. The officer drew his pistol and backed away from the door as the accused man left the room with a shotgun pointed at the ceiling. The officer told the man to drop the shotgun, but instead police say the accused told his wife to open the garage door. He left the garage and fired at the RCMP vehicle. The officer wasn’t inside the vehicle at the time.

The RCMP called more officers to the scene. The man walked out of a nearby wooded area without the gun and surrendered, police say.

The shotgun was found in a wooded area where the man was hiding before his arrest.

The RCMP has not released the man's name.

He was taken into custody and will appear in court on Monday in Estevan.